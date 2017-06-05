Pump failure causes sewer spill in Temple
A lightning storm two weeks ago knocked out a sewer lift station on Villa Rosa Road in Temple, resulting in a spill. The spill was discussed during Monday night's meeting of Temple City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller and Yockey duo (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Scotty Salome
|34
|Joes seafood on chapel hill?
|Fri
|Tripod
|7
|New Superintendent for DCSS
|Thu
|Trump
|8
|Yockey and Miller (Oct '14)
|Jun 8
|Scotty Salome
|23
|Mike Miller is a joke (Nov '13)
|Jun 8
|Scotty Salome
|7
|Davis Wine Down
|Jun 7
|DJSammy
|1
|Dr. Barry Williams RACIST REMARKS
|Jun 7
|Move On
|4
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC