Pritz offers up 'Top 5 Lessons Learned'

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Former Douglas County Schools Superintendent Gordon Pritz was the graduation speaker for the Leadership Douglas Class of 2017 held during the Douglas County Chamber GreyStone Power Luncheon last month. To honor the legacy of David Letterman, he shared his "Top 5 Lessons Learned as Superintendent" with members of the class, Chamber members and guests.

