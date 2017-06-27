Pelican's SnoBalls coming to Douglasv...

Pelican's SnoBalls coming to Douglasville

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

New family owned and operated Pelican's SnoBalls is expected to open in downtown Douglasville just in time for the summer heat , offering real New Orleans-style SnoBalls. The Douglasville store is the eighth location in the state and opening day is planned for on, or around, July 1, said Douglasville Franchise Owner Erik Goodin.

