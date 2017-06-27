Pelican's SnoBalls coming to Douglasville
New family owned and operated Pelican's SnoBalls is expected to open in downtown Douglasville just in time for the summer heat , offering real New Orleans-style SnoBalls. The Douglasville store is the eighth location in the state and opening day is planned for on, or around, July 1, said Douglasville Franchise Owner Erik Goodin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
