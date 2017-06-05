Patricia Mobley - Pat' McClure

Patricia Mobley - Pat' McClure

Mrs. Patricia Mobley "Pat" McClure, age 64, of Douglasville, GA, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Floyd Road Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Collins officiating.

