Partnership hosting bone marrow donor drive, registry

The Youth Villages AmeriCorps program has partnered with the Douglas County Chamber and the Be The Match to host a bone marrow donor registry drive today, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Douglas County Chamber at 6658 Church St. in Douglasville. The event will help the thousands of patients living with blood cancers like leukemia or other diseases like sickle cell anemia who need a marrow transplant to survive.

