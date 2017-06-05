Official: County remains in drought despite 6.72 inches of rain in May
Douglas County got 6.72 inches of rain in the month of May, but an official said the concern of a Level 2 Drought in the area shouldn't waver. The current drought is the county's most notable since 2012.
