Official: County remains in drought d...

Official: County remains in drought despite 6.72 inches of rain in May

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County got 6.72 inches of rain in the month of May, but an official said the concern of a Level 2 Drought in the area shouldn't waver. The current drought is the county's most notable since 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joes seafood on chapel hill? 4 hr JustMe0426 7
New Superintendent for DCSS 6 hr Trump 8
Yockey and Miller (Oct '14) 13 hr Scotty Salome 23
Mike Miller is a joke (Nov '13) 13 hr Scotty Salome 7
Davis Wine Down Wed DJSammy 1
Dr. Barry Williams RACIST REMARKS Wed Move On 4
News Coyote Sightings Upset Douglasville Residents (Nov '09) Jun 5 Topper 7
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC