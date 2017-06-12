Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors
The sign on the door to Dazzles Skating Rink says it all. The popular skating rink has been owned and operated by former employee of the late Dazzles' founder Carl Couey, Tina Allums, since shortly after Couey's passing in 2011.
