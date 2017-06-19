Kristin Gilmore Contratto
Kristin is survived by her fiance George Rush, her mother Janice Tyler Gilmore and her brother Craig Gilmore. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Gilmore of Douglasville, GA, her maternal grandparents, Wallace and Lucy, of LaGrange and paternal grandparents, Buddy and Mary Gilmore of Gainesville.
