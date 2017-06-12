Hotel, conference center could be hea...

Hotel, conference center could be headed to VR

Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

This rendering shows how the hotel-conference center and Thomas A. Dorsey Museum complex might look when it is built beside The Mill amphitheater, on the footprint of the Avanti Building in downtown Villa Rica. A 72-room hotel, a conference center, a museum to a musical legend -- and a long-awaited road project -- may soon be coming to Villa Rica as part of a development that would transform the heart of the city.

