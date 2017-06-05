Hotel, conference center could be headed to Villa Rica
A 72-room hotel, a conference center, a museum to a musical legend - and a long-awaited road project - may soon be coming to Villa Rica as part of a development that would transform the heart of the city. A market study commissioned by city officials last year, and presented Tuesday to City Council, has given the green light to begin a search for developers to build a quality-brand hotel and conference center beside The Mill amphitheater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joes seafood on chapel hill?
|2 hr
|JustMe0426
|7
|New Superintendent for DCSS
|4 hr
|Trump
|8
|Yockey and Miller (Oct '14)
|11 hr
|Scotty Salome
|23
|Mike Miller is a joke (Nov '13)
|11 hr
|Scotty Salome
|7
|Davis Wine Down
|Wed
|DJSammy
|1
|Dr. Barry Williams RACIST REMARKS
|Wed
|Move On
|4
|Coyote Sightings Upset Douglasville Residents (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Topper
|7
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC