Group organizes effort to feed kids during the summer
A group of local elected officials is partnering with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to feed children in Douglas County during the summer months. State Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point, led a press conference on the grounds of the Georgia State Capitol Friday morning to announce the District 62 Youth Summer Meals Program, an effort to feed kids in his district, which includes portions of Douglas County and Douglasville in addition to southern Fulton County.
