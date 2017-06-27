Gloria Jean Harper

Gloria Jean Harper

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

Mrs. Gloria Jean Harper, age 70, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, June 26, 2017. She was born November 30, 1946 in Villa Rica, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Growing up in Fullerville (Mar '09) 8 hr Tolerman 670
Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10) 8 hr Harley03 3
Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16) 21 hr Citizencane 17
Girl on Girl Mon Sugar 1
Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11) Mon Tolerman 4
News Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09) Jun 24 Puddintits 35
Douglasville Sucks Jun 24 Clint 5
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC