Gloria Jean Harper
Mrs. Gloria Jean Harper, age 70, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, June 26, 2017. She was born November 30, 1946 in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Fullerville (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Tolerman
|670
|Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Harley03
|3
|Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16)
|21 hr
|Citizencane
|17
|Girl on Girl
|Mon
|Sugar
|1
|Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Tolerman
|4
|Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09)
|Jun 24
|Puddintits
|35
|Douglasville Sucks
|Jun 24
|Clint
|5
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC