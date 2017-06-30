George Edgar Branson
George Edgar Branson of Douglasville, Georgia passed away at the age of 68 on June 27, 2017 at a Douglasville Rehabilitation facility after a long illness. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina on April 22, 1949 to Edgar Earl Branson and Evelyn Louise Harbison Branson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commercial plane flying very low over my house. (May '07)
|Fri
|Ester
|5
|Bryan Ivey (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Jasmine
|8
|Girl on Girl
|Jun 28
|Girl on Girl dire...
|2
|Growing up in Fullerville (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|Tolerman
|670
|Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Harley03
|3
|Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16)
|Jun 27
|Citizencane
|17
|Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11)
|Jun 26
|Tolerman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC