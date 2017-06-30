George Edgar Branson

George Edgar Branson of Douglasville, Georgia passed away at the age of 68 on June 27, 2017 at a Douglasville Rehabilitation facility after a long illness. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina on April 22, 1949 to Edgar Earl Branson and Evelyn Louise Harbison Branson.

