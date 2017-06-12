Food Truck Mondays kick off Downtown

Food Truck Mondays kick off Downtown

One-year-old Lincoln Daniel enjoys a cool summer treat on a warm, humid June evening Monday night during Food Truck Mondays in downtown Douglasville. His mom, Erin Daniel, gives him a taste of a delicious King of Pops frozen popsicle and his smile just says it all.

