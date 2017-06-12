Flying of 'Old Glory' a 20-plus-year ...

Flying of 'Old Glory' a 20-plus-year tradition

Micheal Lewis sang the National Anthem during the annual Flag Day ceremony that has become a honored tradition in the city of Douglasville for longer than anyone can recall. Old Glory was flying high and proud under an overcast sky Wednesday evening as the city of Douglasville presented its traditional Flag Day ceremony this year in front of the Douglasville Conference Center.

