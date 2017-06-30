DUI Court celebrates another graduation

DUI Court celebrates another graduation

Wednesday Jun 28

Douglas, along with most counties throughout the state, have been working to operate court programs that can help to make a dent in Georgia's growing numbers of persons incarcerated and to help participants get on with their lives. As repeat offenders continue costing taxpayers millions of dollars each year, officials in Douglas County have been running a program designed to hold these offenders more accountable.

