Douglasville Police Department to host Health Fair, set for June 24
The Douglasville Police Department is hosting a Health and Public Information Fair this Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Hollis Street Community Outreach Center in Douglasville. The fair includes blood pressure checks from WellStar Douglas Hospital and information for other medical issues.
