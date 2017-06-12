Douglasville official tapped as new town manager in Tyrone Lynn expected to start later this month
Tyrone has chosen Douglasville Community and Development Services Director Jonathan Lynn as its new town manager. Lynn was approved at a called meeting recently and starts later this month.
