Douglasville official tapped as new t...

Douglasville official tapped as new town manager in Tyrone Lynn expected to start later this month

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Tyrone has chosen Douglasville Community and Development Services Director Jonathan Lynn as its new town manager. Lynn was approved at a called meeting recently and starts later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone ever had their kids in Karate under ... (Jul '08) 10 hr Byron A Hill 8
14 Sex Offenders @ Hometowne Lodge Villa Rica (Oct '09) 17 hr Jason 7
News Releasing Copies of Evidence = Violation of Fed... (Jul '07) Mon Carrie 2
Miller and Yockey duo (Sep '13) Mon well 36
Joes seafood on chapel hill? Jun 9 Tripod 7
New Superintendent for DCSS Jun 8 Trump 8
Yockey and Miller (Oct '14) Jun 8 Scotty Salome 23
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC