DC economy improving despite retail r...

DC economy improving despite retail rumble

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The University of West Georgia released its latest regional economic update last week, finding unemployment at 16-year lows in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties. Published by UWG's Richards College of Business, the update touches on all aspects of the local economy, from industrial development to tourism to retail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girl on Girl 4 hr Sugar 1
Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11) 10 hr Tolerman 4
News Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09) Jun 24 Puddintits 35
Douglasville Sucks Jun 24 Clint 5
Help! Need an event facility (Sep '09) Jun 21 Ellen 31
corn crib (Oct '08) Jun 21 Tolerman 48
Karen Handler win election Jun 20 Tolerman 1
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,447 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC