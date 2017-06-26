DC economy improving despite retail rumble
The University of West Georgia released its latest regional economic update last week, finding unemployment at 16-year lows in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties. Published by UWG's Richards College of Business, the update touches on all aspects of the local economy, from industrial development to tourism to retail.
