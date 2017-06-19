County's jobless rate holds steady at...

County's jobless rate holds steady at 4.9 percent

For the third month in a row, Douglas County's unemployment rate held just below the 5 percent mark, the Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday. Douglas County's unemployment remained steady at 4.9 percent for March and April and most recently May, a significant decline of four-tenths of a percentage point lower than the 5.3 percent unemployment rate percent back in February, according to GDOL.

