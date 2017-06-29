Council passes $27.4M budget

Council passes $27.4M budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglasville City Council voted to approve a general fund budget totaling $27.4 million for fiscal year 2017-2018 at its June 19 meeting. This marks a 2 percent decrease in the general fund budget, according to Karin Callan, finance director for the city of Douglasville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girl on Girl Wed Girl on Girl dire... 2
Growing up in Fullerville (Mar '09) Tue Tolerman 670
Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10) Tue Harley03 3
Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16) Jun 27 Citizencane 17
Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11) Jun 26 Tolerman 4
News Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09) Jun 24 Puddintits 35
Douglasville Sucks Jun 24 Clint 5
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC