Council passes $27.4M budget
The Douglasville City Council voted to approve a general fund budget totaling $27.4 million for fiscal year 2017-2018 at its June 19 meeting. This marks a 2 percent decrease in the general fund budget, according to Karin Callan, finance director for the city of Douglasville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl on Girl
|Wed
|Girl on Girl dire...
|2
|Growing up in Fullerville (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Tolerman
|670
|Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Harley03
|3
|Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16)
|Jun 27
|Citizencane
|17
|Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11)
|Jun 26
|Tolerman
|4
|Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09)
|Jun 24
|Puddintits
|35
|Douglasville Sucks
|Jun 24
|Clint
|5
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC