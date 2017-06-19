City residents voice concerns at town hall
Several residents attended a Community Town Hall meeting hosted by Ward 2 council members Mark Adams and Mike Miller on Tuesday at Hudson's Hickory House. Many expressed their frustrations about the appearance of some neighborhoods in downtown Douglasville.
