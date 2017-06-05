City holding budget hearing Monday

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglasville City Council will hold a public hearing Monday evening at 5:45 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center to get citizens' input on its fiscal year 2018 budget expected to go into effect July 1. According to Ward 5 Councilman Richard Segal, vice chairman of the city's finance committee, the council is expected to vote on the budget at its June 19 meeting. Members of the city council and staff spent portions of Thursday and Friday in a two-day budget workshop before rolling out the proposed budget on its website late Friday afternoon.

