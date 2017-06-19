City council expected to approve budg...

City council expected to approve budget Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Griffin Daily News

The Douglasville City Council is expected to adopt a resolution Monday night during its 6 p.m. meeting giving final approval to a proposed FY 2018 general fund budget of roughly $27.4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Card players 5 hr Testing 3
Douglasville Sucks Jun 17 Concerned Citizen 3
Section 8 People are Parasites!! (Oct '10) Jun 16 KEEMIstar 43
News Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09) Jun 15 Ellen 32
Don't trust this website! (Oct '07) Jun 15 Tolerman 57
Has anyone ever had their kids in Karate under ... (Jul '08) Jun 14 Tolerman 9
14 Sex Offenders @ Hometowne Lodge Villa Rica (Oct '09) Jun 13 Jason 7
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC