City council expected to approve budget Monday
The Douglasville City Council is expected to adopt a resolution Monday night during its 6 p.m. meeting giving final approval to a proposed FY 2018 general fund budget of roughly $27.4 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Card players
|5 hr
|Testing
|3
|Douglasville Sucks
|Jun 17
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|Section 8 People are Parasites!! (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|KEEMIstar
|43
|Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09)
|Jun 15
|Ellen
|32
|Don't trust this website! (Oct '07)
|Jun 15
|Tolerman
|57
|Has anyone ever had their kids in Karate under ... (Jul '08)
|Jun 14
|Tolerman
|9
|14 Sex Offenders @ Hometowne Lodge Villa Rica (Oct '09)
|Jun 13
|Jason
|7
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC