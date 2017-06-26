Carl - Donald' Pinnell

Mr. Carl "Donald" Pinnell, age 81, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017. He was born on September 30, 1935 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Carl Lester Pinnell and the late Beatrice Adell Thrasher Pinnell.

