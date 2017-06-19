BOC approves Sweetwater Master Plan
In a special called joint meeting of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Board Tuesday night, the Sweetwater Master Plan, formerly called the SW Thornton Road Activity Center Study, was unanimously adopted for the study areas outside of the city limits. According to Douglasville City Councilman Richard Segal, who represents that area within the city, the Douglasville Zoning Board and then the Douglasville City Council, will take this up in the coming months for the area which lies inside the city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|DroppedInTheToilet
|33
|Douglasville Sucks
|Wed
|Tranquility
|4
|Help! Need an event facility (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Ellen
|31
|corn crib (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Tolerman
|48
|Karen Handler win election
|Tue
|Tolerman
|1
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Jun 20
|The lwrman
|123
|Card players
|Jun 19
|Testing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC