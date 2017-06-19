BOC approves Sweetwater Master Plan

In a special called joint meeting of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Douglas County Planning & Zoning Board Tuesday night, the Sweetwater Master Plan, formerly called the SW Thornton Road Activity Center Study, was unanimously adopted for the study areas outside of the city limits. According to Douglasville City Councilman Richard Segal, who represents that area within the city, the Douglasville Zoning Board and then the Douglasville City Council, will take this up in the coming months for the area which lies inside the city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.