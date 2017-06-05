Annie Lois Long Cornwell

Annie Lois Long Cornwell

Annie Lois Long Cornwell, age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017. She was born on May 13, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Homer Long and Annie Gravitt Long.

