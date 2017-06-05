Annie Lois Long Cornwell
Annie Lois Long Cornwell, age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017. She was born on May 13, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Homer Long and Annie Gravitt Long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joes seafood on chapel hill?
|6 hr
|Tripod
|8
|New Superintendent for DCSS
|18 hr
|Trump
|8
|Yockey and Miller (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Scotty Salome
|23
|Mike Miller is a joke (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Scotty Salome
|7
|Davis Wine Down
|Wed
|DJSammy
|1
|Dr. Barry Williams RACIST REMARKS
|Wed
|Move On
|4
|Coyote Sightings Upset Douglasville Residents (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Topper
|7
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC