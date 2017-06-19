A.J. 'Jay' Evans
Mr. A.J. "Jay" Evans, 79, of Greenville, Georgia, died Saturday, June 17, 2017. The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Monday, June 19. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Minister Michael Williams officiating.
