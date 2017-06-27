2 charged with trafficking meth from Georgia -
Two local men are accused of trying to bring a backpack of methamphetamine back to North Carolina from the Peach State - and were caught following a single-car wreck. The Morgan County Citizen reports that a safety worker witnessed two men fleeing from a 2000 Cadillac after it struck a guardrail on I-20 and called it in around 9:30 the morning of June 3. Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley told the newspaper that he was at home when he received the call, but soon left to begin searching for the suspects - with other law enforcement agencies joining in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Fullerville (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Tolerman
|670
|Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Harley03
|3
|Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16)
|17 hr
|Citizencane
|17
|Girl on Girl
|Mon
|Sugar
|1
|Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Tolerman
|4
|Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09)
|Jun 24
|Puddintits
|35
|Douglasville Sucks
|Jun 24
|Clint
|5
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC