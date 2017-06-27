2 charged with trafficking meth from Georgia

Two local men are accused of trying to bring a backpack of methamphetamine back to North Carolina from the Peach State - and were caught following a single-car wreck. The Morgan County Citizen reports that a safety worker witnessed two men fleeing from a 2000 Cadillac after it struck a guardrail on I-20 and called it in around 9:30 the morning of June 3. Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley told the newspaper that he was at home when he received the call, but soon left to begin searching for the suspects - with other law enforcement agencies joining in.

