Seniors come together for 46th annual picnic

Friday May 19

From left, Delores Williams, Dorothy Freeman and Mattie McLendon have fun at the 46th Annual Senior Citizens Picnic Thursday at the Woodie Fite Senior Center. Master of Ceremonies Bill Hembree, Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson honored Vera Robinson, who at the age of 98 was the oldest woman present at the 46th Annual Senior Citizens Picnic held Thursday at the Woodie Fite Center.

