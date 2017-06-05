Perry Lee Williams
Mr. Perry Lee Williams, age 55 of Wilsonville, OR died after a fierce battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. He was born October 11, 1961, in Douglas County, Georgia, son of the late William Bennett Williams and Emma Fay Nolen Williams.
