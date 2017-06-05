Meeting to discuss Downtown Master Plan scheduled for May 23
A meeting for the Douglasville Downtown Master Plan and 10 Year Strategic Plan has been set for May 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Douglasville Conference Center.
