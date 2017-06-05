Cultural Arts Council serves up annual Taste of Douglasville
Ron Daniel/Douglas County Sentinel Margaret Oke and Josalyn Holmes with Proof of the Pudding serve up blackened catfish over smoked gouda grits topped with greens and spicy tomato basil sauce. Ron Daniel/Douglas County Sentinel Raymond Wingo, 2, of Douglasville, smiles as he holds a cup of blue rasberry Italian Ice from the Rios booth at Taste of Douglasville Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Barry Williams RACIST REMARKS
|5 hr
|Full of It
|3
|Coyote Sightings Upset Douglasville Residents (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Topper
|7
|Dependable Tire (Oct '11)
|Jun 2
|Former Resident
|4
|Section 8 People are Parasites!! (Oct '10)
|Jun 2
|Fuckyouall
|42
|New Superintendent for DCSS
|May 31
|Citizen
|6
|Is Douglasville dead?
|May 31
|Tolerman
|4
|Vandalism at McEachern High School
|May 30
|DC citizen and pa...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC