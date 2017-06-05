Cobb DA: Extra prison time for felon who threatened undercover agent
A Douglasville man already in prison will have more years added to his sentence after pleading guilty to threatening an undercover law enforcement agent with a smuggled cellphone, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office.
