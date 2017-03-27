Wesley Lee Gore Jr.
Mr. Wesley Lee Gore Jr., 81, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica. Wesley was born in Lithia Springs on December 17, 1935, the son of the late Wesley Lee Gore Sr. and Julia K. Long Gore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge ( JOKE) Rollins is on his way out. (Oct '13)
|30 min
|Noneya
|12
|Judge Robert James (Jul '07)
|36 min
|Noneya
|70
|23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11)
|43 min
|TrumpsterGirl
|21
|Deputy Matt Harper was not arrested
|7 hr
|Martha1956
|1
|Corrupt, Ineffective Douglas Co Court System (Nov '14)
|Fri
|tamsterrisa
|19
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|Mar 29
|DevetrionLilSis
|9
|Crossroads Church, Douglasville, GA (Jan '11)
|Mar 29
|notfeelincobb
|38
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC