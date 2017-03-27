Man sentenced for incest, child molestation
Jaime Jones, 47, pled guilty to the crimes which the district attorney's office said occurred over the course of around a decade. According to Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Bonnie Smith, most of the incidents that could be traced to Douglas County took place in 2011.
