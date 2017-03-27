Man convicted of rape, incest sentenced to prison
Calvin Bernard Tooks, 53, was on trial last week before being found guilty of one count of rape, one of count of incest and one count of child molestation. Tooks raped the victim at his home at Hart Well Drive, Douglasville, according to the district attorney's office.
