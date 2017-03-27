Demographer discusses 'New Face of Georgia'
The Douglas Chamber of Commerce's GreyStone Power Luncheon on March 21 featured UGA J.W. Fanning Institute applied demographer Matt Hauer. Hauer presented "New Face of Georgia" and discussed the population changes throughout Georgia.
