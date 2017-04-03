Council looking into cleanup of old mill site
Ron Daniel/Douglas County Sentinel The Douglasville City Council is expected to discuss cleanup of the old General Western Cotton Mill at Monday's meeting. After sitting vacant for several years the mill burned down in May 2012 when a group of teenagers set it on fire while using aerosol spray cans to get high.
