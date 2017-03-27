Citizens speak against trucks at park during council meeting
Six citizens voiced their opinions at Thursday's Douglasville City Council meeting about a decision by the Planning and Development Committee March 14 that would allow heavy trucks to pass through Jessie Davis Park. This was second meeting where citizens spoke out about the committee's decision, which does not have to come before the full city council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge ( JOKE) Rollins is on his way out. (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Really
|13
|Judge Robert James (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|Noneya
|70
|23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|TrumpsterGirl
|21
|Deputy Matt Harper was not arrested
|12 hr
|Martha1956
|1
|Corrupt, Ineffective Douglas Co Court System (Nov '14)
|Fri
|tamsterrisa
|19
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|Mar 29
|DevetrionLilSis
|9
|Crossroads Church, Douglasville, GA (Jan '11)
|Mar 29
|notfeelincobb
|38
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC