Citizens speak against trucks at park...

Citizens speak against trucks at park during council meeting

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Six citizens voiced their opinions at Thursday's Douglasville City Council meeting about a decision by the Planning and Development Committee March 14 that would allow heavy trucks to pass through Jessie Davis Park. This was second meeting where citizens spoke out about the committee's decision, which does not have to come before the full city council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge ( JOKE) Rollins is on his way out. (Oct '13) 1 hr Really 13
Judge Robert James (Jul '07) 5 hr Noneya 70
23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11) 5 hr TrumpsterGirl 21
Deputy Matt Harper was not arrested 12 hr Martha1956 1
Corrupt, Ineffective Douglas Co Court System (Nov '14) Fri tamsterrisa 19
News BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s... Mar 29 DevetrionLilSis 9
Crossroads Church, Douglasville, GA (Jan '11) Mar 29 notfeelincobb 38
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,992,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC