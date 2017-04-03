Caldwell pleads no contest to passing...

Caldwell pleads no contest to passing stopped school bus

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

A Douglas County school board member cited for passing a stopped school bus in February entered a plea of no contest during a court appearance last week. Devetrion Caldwell, a Democrat who represents Post 1 on the Board of Education, appeared in Douglasville Municipal Court before Judge Keith Rollins Wednesday, where he entered the plea and paid a fine of $653.38, according to Caldwell's attorney Olivia Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deputy Matt Harper was not arrested Mon hmmm 5
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) Mon Herbert Walker 23
Judge ( JOKE) Rollins is on his way out. (Oct '13) Apr 2 Really 13
Judge Robert James (Jul '07) Apr 1 Noneya 70
23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11) Apr 1 TrumpsterGirl 21
Trinity Chapel Church Pastor inappropriate beha... (Dec '08) Apr 1 TrumpsterGirl 158
Corrupt, Ineffective Douglas Co Court System (Nov '14) Mar 31 tamsterrisa 19
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC