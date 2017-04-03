Caldwell pleads no contest to passing stopped school bus
A Douglas County school board member cited for passing a stopped school bus in February entered a plea of no contest during a court appearance last week. Devetrion Caldwell, a Democrat who represents Post 1 on the Board of Education, appeared in Douglasville Municipal Court before Judge Keith Rollins Wednesday, where he entered the plea and paid a fine of $653.38, according to Caldwell's attorney Olivia Smith.
