BOC votes to issue bonds for SPLOST projects
The Douglas County Board of Commissioner proclaimed the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Douglas County. Laura Angelucci, center, of the Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence and Sexual Assault, revealed some staggering statistics from the proclamation which is intended "to draw attention to the fact that sexual violence remains an intolerable violent crime with public health implications for every community member of Douglas County."
