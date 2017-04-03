BOC seeking federal dollars for fixed routes
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, through its Rideshare/Multi-Modal Transportation Services program, is applying for Section 5307 Urbanized Area Formula Funds and Section 5339 Bus Funds from the Federal Transit Administration . The Section 5307 funds will be used for two projects: To renovate and equip garage space to be used for the maintenance and repair of federally-funded transit vehicles, and The purchase of 10 replacement vans for the Rideshare commuter vanpool program.
Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
