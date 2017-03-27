Amy Joyce Wheat Hayes
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge ( JOKE) Rollins is on his way out. (Oct '13)
|30 min
|Noneya
|12
|Judge Robert James (Jul '07)
|36 min
|Noneya
|70
|23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11)
|43 min
|TrumpsterGirl
|21
|Deputy Matt Harper was not arrested
|7 hr
|Martha1956
|1
|Corrupt, Ineffective Douglas Co Court System (Nov '14)
|Fri
|tamsterrisa
|19
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|Mar 29
|DevetrionLilSis
|9
|Crossroads Church, Douglasville, GA (Jan '11)
|Mar 29
|notfeelincobb
|38
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC