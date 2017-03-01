Youth Art Month scheduled to kick off March 2
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County welcomes the annual Youth Art Month exhibit -- which features K-12 student art from the following Douglas County schools: Douglas County, Lithia Springs, and Alexander High; Chapel Hill, Chestnut Log, and Yeager Middle; Mt. Carmel, Holly Springs, Annette Winn, Factory Shoals, Mason Creek, Lithia Springs, Beulah, Winston, East Side, and North Douglas Elementary schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon in Douglas Co.
|3 hr
|Elmer
|2
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|7 hr
|Blue stripe pants
|13
|Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Big animal
|26
|Elwood Staffing (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Tolerman
|28
|No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16)
|Feb 28
|taxpayer 112
|62
|Wreck at I-20 traffic light and Chapel Hill Rd ...
|Feb 28
|Scooter Magoo
|10
|Steak 'n Shake is coming to Douglasville (Mar '13)
|Feb 26
|Raymond
|85
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC