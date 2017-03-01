Youth Art Month scheduled to kick off March 2

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County welcomes the annual Youth Art Month exhibit -- which features K-12 student art from the following Douglas County schools: Douglas County, Lithia Springs, and Alexander High; Chapel Hill, Chestnut Log, and Yeager Middle; Mt. Carmel, Holly Springs, Annette Winn, Factory Shoals, Mason Creek, Lithia Springs, Beulah, Winston, East Side, and North Douglas Elementary schools.

