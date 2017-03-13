WSA to begin Carmel Drive culvert pro...

WSA to begin Carmel Drive culvert project on Monday

Saturday Mar 11

Work is expected to start Monday on a stormwater improvement project on Carmel Drive in Douglasville, which is located off of Bomar Road near the Pope Road intersection. The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority is working with Georgia Development Partners for the project, which was bid at $93,471.

