WSA to begin Carmel Drive culvert project on Monday
Work is expected to start Monday on a stormwater improvement project on Carmel Drive in Douglasville, which is located off of Bomar Road near the Pope Road intersection. The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority is working with Georgia Development Partners for the project, which was bid at $93,471.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|ChicknButt
|126
|Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Elsa
|32
|Gutter cleaning
|12 hr
|Coleman gutter cl...
|1
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|12 hr
|Duh
|14
|Sentinel Offender Services
|12 hr
|JustWondering
|1
|I have over 100 books
|15 hr
|Winston
|9
|Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11)
|Mar 12
|Rocky
|37
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC