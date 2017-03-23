Women use each other to file false insurance claims
Douglas County authorities have issued warrants for two metro Atlanta women who they said committed insurance fraud by filing false automobile insurance claims. The state department of insurance said 31-year-old Jenea Daniel and 52-year-old Dianne Kirk are the two women who cheated two insurance companies out of more than $21,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|300 and 310 Riverside Parkway (Aug '08)
|19 hr
|Cashmeousside
|5
|My childhood in Fullerville (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Tolerman
|398
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|ChicknButt
|131
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Mar 22
|Scooter Magoo
|21
|Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11)
|Mar 21
|Tolerman
|39
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|Mar 21
|Amy
|6
|What was your GPA in high school?
|Mar 18
|Tolerman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC