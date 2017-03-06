Willie Clarence Zachery Sr.
Mr. Willie Clarence Zachery Sr., age 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at his residence. Willie was born in Villa Rica, Georgia, on June 19, 1938, the son of the late Clarence Zachery and Mable Moreland Zachery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire and Rescue at Mirror Lake Saturday
|Mon
|JKD
|2
|movie shooting at tributary
|Mon
|Tolerman
|2
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Sun
|Tolerman
|20
|Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13)
|Sun
|DouglassTrump
|21
|150 Million Dollar Taxpayer Funded Jail (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Former Resident
|23
|Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13)
|Mar 5
|Cicero
|28
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Mar 4
|KalaJ
|6
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC