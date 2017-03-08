Water main a concern for O'Neal Plaza renovation
The Douglasville City Council received an update on the O'Neal Plaza renovation project during its committee meeting Monday night. He said a leak appeared in the water line that runs through O'Neal Plaza a couple of weeks ago due to vibrations from jackhammers because of the reconstruction.
