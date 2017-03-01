VR hotel-motel tax hike legislation m...

VR hotel-motel tax hike legislation moves forward

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Griffin Daily News

A bill to increase Villa Rica's hotel-motel tax to 8 percent has begun making its way through the General Assembly, and city officials are confident the legislation will pass before the end of the legislative term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13) 11 hr Truth 20
Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13) 11 hr KalaJ 27
Rate Harvester Christian School 11 hr KalaJ 6
News Steak 'n Shake is coming to Douglasville (Mar '13) 11 hr KalaJ 86
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... 12 hr Inspector General 18
Fishing hole in Douglasville (Jul '08) Fri Terman 38
Amazon in Douglas Co. Thu Elmer 2
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,324,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC